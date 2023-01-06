Scary and graphic. After a trilogy, a reboot, and a television series starring Bruce Campbell, an original member of the saga, “Evil Dead: Awakening” reinvents his story. With the trailer presented, fans can already anticipate what will be the return of a classic horror film saga. This time the protagonist is Alyssa Sutherland, an actress we have seen in “The mist”, “Don’t look up” and “Vikings”.

Without Ash Williams in the plot or San Raimi in the direction, “Evil dead rise” leads us to meet two sisters, Ellie and Beth, who, separated for a long time, will have a troubled reunion, which is interrupted by the emergence of demons possessing flesh. Both must fight to survive, while Beth tries to keep her nephews safe. The film arrives on April 20, 2023 in Peruvian theaters.