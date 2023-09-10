The new part of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiered in style, since the arc of the Shibuya incident was one of the most anticipated stories by all fans of the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. And, now, after the exciting battle between Mechamaru and Mahito, the anime will enter the most exciting chapters of its second installment, in which we will have drama, action and, perhaps, the loss of one of the characters most loved by its followers. .

For this reason, if you want to know when you can see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’stay for the next note, in which we will tell you everything you need to know about its long-awaited premiere.

When does episode 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The eighth episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’a series directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, the director of the first installment, will premiere onThursday, September 14, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime is based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutami and whose story began to be published in March 2018. Currently, the printed version continues to be published and has 23 volumes.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch episode 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE?

As with the previous ones, episode 8 of the anime, which will be titled ‘The Shibuya Incident’, will be released ONLINE inCrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that, on this page, you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice if you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although since it is websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

