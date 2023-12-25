season 2 of 'Jujustu Kaisen' left all the fans of the adaptation of the manga created by Gege AkutamYo. The second installment of the anime, which is close to concluding the Shibuya incident arc, brought fans irreparable losses of important characters in the story, such as Nanami and Nobara, who died in their quest to help Yuji in his battle against Mahito. However, Geto, the new enemy of the final phase of this installment, will seek to deliver the final blow to the sorcerers.

Do you want to know what will happen in the finale of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2? In the following note we will tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss any of the outcome of this incredible story, which knew how to captivate all lovers of the genre from start to finish, which helped it to be among the most viewed anime in year.

When does chapter 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 come out?

Chapter 23 of the second season of'Jujutsu Kaisen'last of the delivery,will air on Thursday, December 28, 2023. It is relevant to mention that this installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Shota Goshozono, will have a total of 23 episodes. Currently, we are already close to wrapping up the Shibuya Incident arc, so we can anticipate an increase in drama, tension and, of course, action.

In the manga, theShibuya Incident Arcis one of the longest, most tragic and most important stories in the work ofGege Akutami. This arc developed from the sixth episode of the series' second season, after a brief 5-episode introduction that delved into Gojo Satoru's past and his friendship with Geto. This compilation helped fans delve into this exciting and emotional story.

Where to watch chapter 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE?

The last episode of season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'which will be titled'The Shibuya incident, portal closure'through the platformCrunchyroll,streaming service specialized in this type of programs. It is worth mentioning that all the complete episodes of the first season of the anime are also available in the page's catalog.

To use this platform, you need to register and choose the plan that best suits your needs, if you do not have an account. However, if you want to explore the app before signing up, you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial that is available to you.

Mahito's story came to an end after Geto absorbed him. Photo: LR/Mappa composition

How to watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

To see the season finale of'Jujutsu Kaisen'online and completely free, you only have to wait a few days after its official launch, since only in this way will you be able to see the fiction on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, Anime ID, among others. It should be noted that these sites are dedicated to piracy and reproducing content without any authorization, so you must enter them at your own risk.

