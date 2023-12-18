Chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' is the penultimate of its second season, so the series based on the manga Gege Akutami It is just a few days away from its end. In this unmissable episode, we will see what will happen between Yuji and Mahito, who was completely cornered and terrified of possible defeat. Furthermore, we will find out what influence he will have Geto in the story, since his appearance in the last moments of the previous episode left many questions.

To find out what the outcome of this story will be and see what will happen before the end of the season, we invite you to stay in the following note, as we will tell you all the details you need to know prior to the premiere of chapter 22 of the anime, which is very close to concluding with the Shibuya Incident Arc.

When does chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 come out?

Chapter 22 of the second season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' will premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023. It is important to keep in mind that this installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Shota Goshozono, will have a total of 23 episodes. Currently, we are in the second half of this installment and, with only a couple of episodes left, we can anticipate an increase in drama, tension and, of course, action.

Today, 'Jujutsu Kaisen' is immersed in the Shibuya Incident Arcone of the most extensive plots present in the manga created by Gege Akutami. This arc began to unfold from the sixth episode of the second season of the series after a brief introduction that delved into Gojo Satoru's past. This beginning served as preparation for fans to delve into this exciting new narrative development.

Where to watch chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE?

As happened with its previous episodes, chapter 21 of the anime, titled 'Metamorphosis, part 2'will be available for streaming online via Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It is worth noting that all the full episodes of the first season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' They are also available in the aforementioned service.

To use this platform, you simply need to register and choose the plan that best suits your preferences if you do not have an account yet. On the other hand, if you want to explore the app before signing up, you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial they offer.

Geto would play a very important role in the development of the anime's ending. Photo: Mappa

How to watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see 'Jujutsu Kaisen' online and completely free, you must be willing to wait a while after its official launch, since only in this way can you see the series on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, Anime ID, among others. It is worth pointing out that these sites are dedicated to piracy and reproducing content without any authorization, so you will have to enter them at your own risk.

