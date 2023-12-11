The season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' surprised all anime fans, due to its fidelity to the story of Gege Akutami's manga of the same name and the high quality of the fights, which offered the viewer an unparalleled experience. On this occasion, the Shibuya Incident Arc is about to conclude with the promise of one more tragedy, since this installment of the series was characterized by the death of several beloved characters, such as Nanami and Nobarawhich were eliminated by Mahito.

In it chapter 21 From the anime we will see more of the fight between the antagonist and Yujiwho will not fight alone, since he will receive the help of Aoi Everything, who just arrived in town. If you want to know what the outcome of this confrontation will be, in this article we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss a single detail of this fascinating story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 chapter 21: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When does episode 21 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2, come out?

The next episode of season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023. It is crucial to remember that this season of the anime, directed by Shota Goshozono, will consist of 23 episodes. Currently, we are in the second part of the installment and, as its outcome approaches, we can expect more drama, tension and, of course, action.

Currently, 'Jujutsu Kaisen' is immersed in the Shibuya Incident Arcone of the longest stories in the manga created by Gege Akutami. This arc began to develop from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after an introduction that explored Gojo Satoru's past. This beginning served as a preamble to introduce this new and exciting narrative arc.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 chapter 20: release date, times and where to watch

Where to watch chapter 21 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE?

As with its previous episodes, chapter 21 of the anime, which will be titled 'Metamorphosis'will premiere online through Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It is important to mention that on this page all the complete episodes of the first season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'.

To access this platform, you only need to create an account and select the plan you prefer, if you do not have one. If you want to explore the app before signing up, you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial it offers.

Todo arrived in Shibuya to help Yuji defeat Mahito. Photo: Mappa

YOU CAN SEE: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 chapter 19: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

How to watch 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

Although, if you are willing to wait a while after the official premiere, you will be able to watch the new episode of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' for free and online on sites like Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, it is important to note that these sites are dedicated to piracy and unauthorized sharing of content, so accessing them implies assuming your own responsibility.

#episode #39Jujutsu #Kaisen39 #season #premiere