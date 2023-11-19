The season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a success. Chapter by chapter, the anime based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutami It leaves all its fans speechless, this due to the great quality of its story as well as the fights it shows us. In the previous episode, the series showed us the battle between Sukuna and Mahoragawhich has nothing to envy of the other confrontations shown in this installment, which completely took over the anime season in Japan.

This good moment of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ coincides with the complaints presented by the workers of Mapthe studio in charge of the animation of the series, who exposed the poor working conditions to which they are exposed, which could affect the quality of the program throughout the end of its second season.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2, chapter 17, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch ONLINE?

When does episode 18 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new chapter of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2,will premiere on Thursday, November 23, 2023. It is important to remember that this installment of the anime directed byShota GoshozonoIt will have 23 episodes. Nowadays, it is already in the second half and, as it reaches its end, we will have more drama, tension and, of course, action.

Currently,‘Jujutsu Kaisen’comes through theShibuya Incident arcone of the longest stories in mangaGege Akutami. This plot began from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after a beginning of the installment that showed us Gojo Satoru’s past as a kind of introduction for this new narrative arc.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 16, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

Where to watch chapter 18 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous chapters, episode 18 of the anime, which will have the title‘Good and evil’will be released ONLINE inCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Episode 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ marked the appearance of Mahoraga. Photo: LR/MAPPA composition

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 15, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

#episode #Jujutsu #Kaisen #season #premiere