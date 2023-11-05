The most recent episodes of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ set a trend on social networks, since fans are more than excited with what was shown during the Shibuya Incident Arc, which was able to capture the essence and heart of the homonymous manga created by Gege Akutami. In the new chapter we will witness the arrival of two characters with gigantic powers: Toji and Sukunawho could change the course of the series and would occupy the leading roles in the last episodes of the second season.

If you want to know the outcome of these appearances and what will happen in chapter 16 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’we invite you to stay in this note, where we will give you all the details about its long-awaited launch.

When does episode 16 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2, will premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023. It is important to remember that this installment of the anime directed by Shota Goshozono It will have 23 episodes. Nowadays, it is already in the second half and, as it reaches its end, we will have more drama, tension and, of course, action.

Currently, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ comes through the Shibuya Incident arcone of the longest stories in manga Gege Akutami. This plot began from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after a beginning of the installment that showed us Gojo Satoru’s past as a kind of introduction for this new narrative arc.

Where to watch chapter 16 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous chapters, episode 15 of the anime will be released ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

The great power demonstrated by Toji was not overlooked by Megumi, who was very surprised. Photo: MAPPA See also Shampoo is ready to invite you to lunch with a cosplay out of Ranma 1/2

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.