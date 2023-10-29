‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ surprised all its fans with the confrontation between Yuji Itadori and Choso, classified as one of the best fights in anime. However, the adaptation of the manga created by Gege Akutami is preparing more epic scenes for its next episode: we will see the dispute of Naobito, Nanami, Maki, Megumi and Tojiwho came together to confront and defeat Dagon.

If you don’t want to miss absolutely anything about this battle, in the following note, we will tell you everything you need to know to stay tuned for the release of chapter 15 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’which has 9 episodes left to end its second season.

When does episode 15 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new chapter of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2,will premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023. It is important to remember that this installment of the anime directed byShota GoshozonoIt will have 23 episodes. Currently, it is already in the second half and as it comes to an end, we will have more drama, tension and, of course, action.

Currently,‘Jujutsu Kaisen’comes through the Shibuya Incident arcone of the longest stories in mangaGege Akutami. This plot began from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after a beginning of the installment that showed us Gojo Satoru’s past as a kind of introduction to this new narrative arc.

Where to watch chapter 15 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous chapters, episode 15 of the anime, which will have the title‘Tremors, part 2’will be released ONLINE inCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Nanami is one of the characters who reappeared after Gojo’s confinement by Kenjaku. Photo: MAPPA

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

