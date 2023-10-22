After showing us, probably, one of the best fights so far in the series, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is preparing for the premiere of episode 14 of its second installment. The anime, which is based on the manga created by Gege Akutami, has already passed half of its season 2 and promises to continue keeping its fans on the edge of their seats with all the tension that seems to be approaching. In the previous chapter, Choso defeated Yuji and, when he proceeded to take his life, forgave him after having memories of him as his brother.

If you want to know more about this incredible revelation, in the following article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the launch of the new episode of one of the animes of the moment and which has been increasing its number of followers with the passing of its chapters.

When does episode 14 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2, will premiere on Thursday, October 26, 2023. It should be remembered that this installment of the anime directed by Shota Goshozono It will have 23 episodes, so it has already entered its second half and, as it reaches its end, we will have more drama, more tension and, of course, much more action.

Currently, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ comes through the Shibuya Incident Arcone of the longest stories in manga Gege Akutamiwhich began from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after a beginning of the installment that showed us Gojo Satoru’s past, as a kind of introduction to everything that awaited us for this new narrative arc.

Where to watch chapter 14 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous chapters, episode 12 of the anime, which will have the title ‘Tremors’will be released ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Finally, Yuji is defeated by Choso, who spares his life after a mysterious memory. Photo: MAPPA

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

