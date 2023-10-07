‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is one of the animes with the largest number of followers today and it never tires of attracting new followers with the passing of its chapters. This series, based on the manga created by Gege Akutami, is currently in its second season, which is projected to be the longest, this is because its story already goes through the arc of the Shibuya Incident which, as we had already anticipated , is one of the most tragic narratives in anime, leaving fans breathless and on the edge of their seats.

If you don’t want to miss anything from chapter 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’stay in the following note, in which we will give you all the details that you should take into account about its launch.

When does episode 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 come out?

The new episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed byShota Goshozono—who took over as replacement for Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment—,will premiere on Thursday, October 12, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE

Just as it happened with the previous ones, episode 12 of the anime, which will have the title‘Dull knife’will be released ONLINE inCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

The second season of the series will have 23 episodes, 9 more than its first installment. Photo: MAPPA

