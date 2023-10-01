‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ fans are having a difficult time. After the death of Gojo Satoru was revealed in the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, fans of the series have more reasons to be sad, since in the previous episode of the anime they could see how the powerful sorcerer was sealed by Geto, his old friend, who is under Kenjaku’s control. Given this, Yuji will seek the help of his companions to save the beloved character and get him out of his confinement.

If you want to know what else will happen in the next chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’which is going through the Shibuya Incident arcstay for the next note, where we will tell you everything you need to know prior to its launch.

When does episode 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 come out?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed by Shota Goshozono —who took over as replacement for Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment—, will premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

Where to watch chapter 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE

Just as it happened with the previous ones, episode 11 of the anime, which will have the title ‘Spiritism’will be released ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

Gojo Satoru became a trend on social networks in recent weeks due to his fate in the manga and anime. Photo: MAPPA

