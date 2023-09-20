‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ is one of the anime of the moment: it not only keeps its fans in suspense, but also attracts more and more followers, who are eager to see how its second season ends. The series, which is based on the manga ‘Bleach’, written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, will have only 13 chapters in its part 2, so the story will become increasingly exciting and promises to have an ending that will leave more than one with his heart in his hand.

Therefore, in the following note, we will tell you all the details about the launch of the episode 11 from the second season of ‘Bleach: TYBW’ and so you don’t miss anything of his last moments.

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, come out?

Episode 11 of the second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’directed and produced by Tomohisa Taguchi and Studio Pierrotrespectively, can be seen from the Saturday September 23, 2023.

As we indicated, this famous anime It will have 13 chapters. These will be released every Saturday until September 30date on which there will be a special one-hour broadcast with the premiere of episodes 12 and 13, which will prepare the ground for part 3 of the series.

What time does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 10, come out?

The anime, which began airing on October 11, 2022, It will premiere in Peru at 8.30 am; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective launch times:

‘Bleach: TYBW’ is the sequel to ‘Bleach’, an anime that aired from 2004 to 2012 and had more than 366 episodes. Photo: Pierrot

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, ONLINE?

The new episode of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will be released on the Star+ platform in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It is important to note that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in these applications.

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.