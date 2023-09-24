They have been difficult days for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ fans. After an important and beloved character in the story died in the last chapter of the manga, fans of the story based on the creation of Gege Akutami were dismayed; However, this does not stop them from continuing to look forward to watching the new episode of the anime, in which they will be able to find out what will happen to Gojo, who was sealed in the Prison Kingdom, and find out Geto’s secret.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the successful anime, in this note we will tell you all the details about its launch so that you do not miss a single moment of its fascinating story.

When does episode 10 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 come out?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed by Shota Goshozono —who took over as replacement for Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment—, will premiere on Thursday, September 28, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

Where to watch chapter 10 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous ones, episode 10 of the anime, which will have the title ‘Confusion’will be released ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

In the last chapter, Gojo was sealed in the Prison Kingdom, after falling into Geto’s trap. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

