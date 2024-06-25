The England team prepares to face Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany. This match corresponds to the third day of group C of Euro 2024 and is crucial for the Three Lions’ aspirations to advance to the next phase of the tournament
England, led by Gareth Southgate, has had a mixed performance in the opening matches of the tournament. A draw against Denmark (1-1) has left the English in a position where they need to secure a victory against Slovenia to not depend on other results and confirm their qualification for the round of 16
Slovenia, for its part, has also shown a good performance, achieving a draw against Serbia (1-1). This match is equally crucial for the Slovenians, who are also looking to advance in the competition. Opta’s AI has given England as the clear favorite with a 75.4% chance of winning, while Slovenia’s chances of winning stand at 10.4%
After this decisive match, if England manages to qualify for the round of 16, their next match at Euro 2024 will be played between June 29 and July 2, depending on their final position in the group and the crossroads established for the knockout phase. The exact date and England’s opponent will be determined once all the group stage matches have concluded, but it is certain that Southgate’s team will have to be prepared to face high-profile opposition on their way to the title.
Euro 2024 promises to be an exciting tournament full of surprises, and English fans will be hoping their national team can advance and compete for the prestigious trophy. With talented players and strong coaching, England will look to reaffirm their status as one of the strongest teams in Europe in the coming matches.
