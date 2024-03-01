The soap opera 'The Hex'produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisawith the performances of Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela, among other actors, live its last episodes on channel 2 Las Estrellas.

The grand finale of 'El Maleficio' is already announced, soap opera Televisa where Fernando Colunga plays Enrique de Martino and the last chapters have become intense and exciting.

After almost four months of transmission, 'The Hex is about to come to an end and in the plot of the telelovela the public has seen a fight between good and evil, also between demons and witches who have wanted to 'tempt' the characters in the story.

On social networks they wonder when it will end 'The Hex'. This exciting story will conclude next Sunday, March 3, starting at 9:00 p.m. on channel 2 of Televisa.

The followers of 'The Hex' will be witnesses if the love that Enrique de Martino feels, played by Fernando Colungahe will be able to defeat the fearsome 'Bael' to stay forever with Beatriz, played by Marlene Favela.

'El Maleficio' ends this Sunday, March 3. Instagram photo

In 'The Hex', Televisa story that was broadcast for the first time in 1983 with the performance of the deceased Ernesto Alonso, as Enrique de Martinothis fearsome character had a shocking and unexpected outcome, as he was burned to death.

José Alberto Castro, producer of 'The Hex'did not want to reveal if the end of Enrique de Martino It will be the same as the one played by Ernesto Alonso, so there is uncertainty regarding What will be the end of Enrique played by Fernando Colunga, and this Sunday we will discover it.

