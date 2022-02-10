In Japan, the release date is April 22, 2022

In the Jump Festa 2022 It was mentioned when it opens Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: April 22, 2022. This release date is exclusive to the Japanese public, but it makes us wonder when it will be released in Mexico and Latin America.

Although as of the date of this article, there is no exact or upcoming date announced for the West, there are some clues that could help us speculate when it will be released in our region.

For example, the account Twitter from DBS Chronicles shared on their networks when it opens Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Thailanda country in the south of Asia, and the first international premiere announced. The date is June 2, 2022, two months after its premiere in Japan.

This could be an indication that its western release would be around this date or later. Also, we can consider the recent anime movie releases in the region as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 which premieres in North America only three months after its launch in Japan.

When does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere in Mexico and Latin America?

Although there is no official release date for Mexico Y Latin America to know when it opens Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroit may be during the second half of 2022 or later.

At the moment, we only know that the villains of this film are Gamma One and Gamma Two, two androids of the red patrol with a superhero aesthetic. In fact, they refer to the Z Fighters as an ‘enemy organization’. This explains why Goku and Vegeta are represented by the Red patrol looking so sinister.

In the meantime, we will have to wait to find out when it opens. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for Mexico Y Latin America. It may be that the closer its premiere in JapanLet’s have more information about it.

