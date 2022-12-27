The exact release date of Death Stranding 2 is still a mystery, but an important clue has already popped up on a developer’s ArtStation profile.

Death Stranding 2, or rather DS2 (as the game is known at the moment, with a title that is still suspiciously defined as a work in progress), was announced at the last The Game Awards 2022, at the end of a long teasing campaign. The game was shown in a full-bodied trailer, on which for now there is so much to potentially speculate but little to comment on in concrete terms.

Death Stranding 2: first release date —

Among the missing elements in the clip, the absence of a release date or a launch window for the game has not escaped notice. Not that it surprised, considering Hideo Kojima’s modus operandi which leads him to launch his titles only when ready – not that, as many believe, this is synonymous with slowness, quite the contrary. However, there’s already a first hint as to when we might see Death Stranding 2 in PS5 stores, as it reports WCCF Tech: a senior artist at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, Sony’s internal studio that is assisting development, has indeed listed the game in his ArtStation profile for 2024, along with another first-person shooter we don’t have yet information.

Watch out for those three —

Clearly, this kind of information will not be officially commented by those directly involved, so as of today, we can do nothing but incorporate it and keep it aside for when it will be. On the other hand, Hideo Kojima’s statements in the latest episode of his podcast, Brain Structure, are of a different tenor. The game designer and director confirmed that, as revealed by the trailer, “Fragile will be important”, and the same goes for the characters of Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. “These three women… will have significant roles,” explains the Japanese, adding that “we’ve done some crazy things” and “something that no one has ever seen before”. Not that we had any doubts about it, knowing his resume.