Florida is one of the states that observe the time change.
The Uniform Time Act of 1966 defines daylight saving time and its extension since 2007.
In Florida, daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:00 AM, at which time it is recommended to set the clocks forward one hour. This change, known in the state as “Spring Forward, Fall Back,” seeks to make better use of daylight during the warmer months.
Under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time is defined as the advance of one hour from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Specifically, clocks go forward from 2 AM to 3 AM in the spring, and back from 2 AM to 1 AM in the fall, according to the portal Time and Date. Daylight saving time was extended starting in 2007 and has been the subject of discussion and possible legislative changes.
It is important to note that not all US states make this change. Arizona and Hawaii do not, and some counties in Indiana and Puerto Rico do not do so. Florida does observe daylight saving time.
Tips to remember the time change in Florida
The time change, although it has the purpose of generating savings in energy consumption, can generate some imbalances in people's routines and habitsso it is advisable to follow some recommendations to minimize its impact:
- Think about how the time change will affect your schedule. If you have to get up early for work or school, you may want to go to bed a little earlier the night before the time change.
- Keep in mind that time change can affect your sleep. Some people experience disruptions in sleep after the time change. If you have trouble sleeping, you can try following a regular sleep routine and avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed.
In 2018, the state of Florida passed a law that would allow it to remain on daylight saving time year-round. However, this law has not yet been implemented at the federal level. The Sunshine Protection Act, which was introduced by Senator Marco Rubio, sought to make daylight saving time permanent throughout the United States. This law was passed by the Senate in 2022, but has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives.
