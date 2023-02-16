When does Daniel Ruiz debut with Santos from Brazil?

daniel ruiz He gets ready for his long-awaited debut at his new club, Santos de Brasil, the mythical club where he became a legend Pele.

The Colombian midfielder was confirmed last Tuesday, February 7 as a new reinforcement of the Saints from Brazil



Ruiz, who was in Millonarios, a club where he stood out for his ball handling, his quality and precision in passes and his goals, comes to the Brazilian team for this season with great expectations.

The debut is coming

In the crooked game of Santos there are great hopes in the Colombian midfielder, who already had minutes with the Colombian National Team for the elderly.

From Brazil it is said that his possible debut would be this Thursday, when Santos plays on date 9 of the São Paulo championship.

Santos visits Santo André. The game will be at 5:30 pm (Colombian time). Daniel is expected to start as a substitute but he will have his first minutes with his new shirt.

Daniel Ruiz will wear the number 7 shirt at the Santista club.

SPORTS

