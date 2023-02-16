Thursday, February 16, 2023
When does Daniel Ruiz debut with Santos from Brazil?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
0
When does Daniel Ruiz debut with Santos from Brazil?


close

Junior vs. millionaires

Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.

The footballer is now making his way in Brazilian football.

daniel ruiz He gets ready for his long-awaited debut at his new club, Santos de Brasil, the mythical club where he became a legend Pele.

The Colombian midfielder was confirmed last Tuesday, February 7 as a new reinforcement of the Saints from Brazil

Ruiz, who was in Millonarios, a club where he stood out for his ball handling, his quality and precision in passes and his goals, comes to the Brazilian team for this season with great expectations.

The debut is coming

In the crooked game of Santos there are great hopes in the Colombian midfielder, who already had minutes with the Colombian National Team for the elderly.

From Brazil it is said that his possible debut would be this Thursday, when Santos plays on date 9 of the São Paulo championship.

Santos visits Santo André. The game will be at 5:30 pm (Colombian time). Daniel is expected to start as a substitute but he will have his first minutes with his new shirt.

Daniel Ruiz will wear the number 7 shirt at the Santista club.

Recommended

