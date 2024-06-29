One of the peculiarities of this Copa America 2024is based on the presence of teams that belong to CONCACAF, such as Mexico, the United States, Jamaica, Canada and Costa Rica. This last team is part of Group D, and made its debut in the 2024 Copa América last Monday, June 24, 2024, facing the Paraguay National Team.
Their second match took place last Friday, June 28, 2024, at the University of Phoenix stadium, in Arizona, where they faced none other than the Colombian National Team. Together with Brazil, at least on paper, the strongest in Group D.
In the third and final match of Group D, the Colombian National Team will face the Brazilian National Team, next Tuesday, July 2, at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California. The Brazilians are favorites to win the title, yes, but the Colombians will not be an easy opponent to beat either, so next Tuesday’s match promises to leave a lot of emotions.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica
Holding midfielders: Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios
Offensive midfielders: James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias and Luis Díaz
Forward: Rafael Santos Borré
Goalie: Alisson Becker
Defenses: Marquinhos Aoas, Eder Militao, Danilo da Silva, Wendell Nascimento
Midfielders: Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá
Forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha Dias, Vinicius Junior
