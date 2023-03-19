WORKING TO RETURN TO 100%! In minutes he will play #LAGalaxy his second game of the 2023 season of the #MLS vs #SportingKC. However; Captain #Chicharito He will NOT be there due to injury and he said: “Life is short and the one who puts up with it, more. Life is not easy…”#MLS pic.twitter.com/IxpbxSziyB — Filtered Pass (@filteredpass) March 12, 2023

However, Chicharito will seek once again to win the title because His contract with the Galacticos ends this season, after having been automatically renewed during 2022, since he himself warned: “There were no negotiations, I have an automatic renewal clause when I reach eleven goals and have 60 percent of the minutes on the field”.

Los Angeles Galaxy 1 (Leerdam 45′) 1 Vancouver Whitecaps (Blackmon 15′)

A few weeks ago, the technician greg vanney He mentioned that he did not know when the striker could return, since the coaching staff anticipated that it would be ten days or a couple of weeks, while Chicharito He signed up to say that he would return between two or five weeks to avoid any relapse, a situation that annoyed his strategist.