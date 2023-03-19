Since the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, The Los Angeles Galaxy He has not been able to count on his captain and regarding the attack, the Mexican Javier Hernández, who one day before the start of the championship had a relapse of the hamstring in his right leg in training.
The Los Angeles team was going to start the campaign with the Traffic Classic in view of Los Angeles FChowever, it was suspended due to the weather that plagued the city, starting on the wrong foot because F.C. Dallas beat him 3-1, then drew scoreless against him Sporting Kansas City and this weekend they drew 1-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps to be twelfth western conference with twelve units.
However, Chicharito will seek once again to win the title because His contract with the Galacticos ends this season, after having been automatically renewed during 2022, since he himself warned: “There were no negotiations, I have an automatic renewal clause when I reach eleven goals and have 60 percent of the minutes on the field”.
The specialized page transfer markt reports that the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team He has a contract until December 31, 2023 and that his value remains at two million euros. So far, the striker has seen action in 71 matches with the galaxyaccumulating 38 annotations and six assists
A few weeks ago, the technician greg vanney He mentioned that he did not know when the striker could return, since the coaching staff anticipated that it would be ten days or a couple of weeks, while Chicharito He signed up to say that he would return between two or five weeks to avoid any relapse, a situation that annoyed his strategist.
