‘My happy marriage’, or Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon, its original name in Japanese, earned a special place in the hearts of all anime fans, who were hooked from the first chapter of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo. Proof of this is the permanence of the series, since the day it was released on Netflix, in the top 10 of the platform’s favorite productions, surpassing many important titles in the genre.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you everything about the launch of a new chapter of the anime directed by Takehiro Kubota.

When does ‘My happy marriage’ premiere, chapter 9?

The new episode of ‘My Happy Marriage’ will premiere on Wednesday August 30, 2023. The anime is based on the light novel series of the same title, which was created and written by Akumi Agitogiwhile the illustrations were in charge of Tsukiho Tsukioka. Chapter 9 will not show a more involved Miyo in Kiyoka’s family, who, in turn, is intrigued by the nightmares of his fiancée, which have no end.

The 'My Happy Marriage' anime premiered in July 2023 and quickly caught the attention of all fans of the genre. Photo: Netflix

Where to see ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 9, ONLINE and FREE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous eight of this first season, can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their engagements.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.