A new episode of ‘Zom 100’ will also delay its premiere, so fans of the anime based on the manga of the same name created by Haro Aso will have to wait to see it. However, this time will not be very long and soon they will be able to enjoy again the adventures of Akira, who tries to survive a zombie apocalypse. For this reason, in this note, we leave you all the information so that you know when to watch chapter 8 of ‘Zom 100’ online.

What is the release date of chapter 8 of ‘Zom 100’?

Chapter 8 of ‘zom 100’which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoewill be released on Sunday September 17, 2023, as confirmed in the official networks of the series. This change occurred due to a special that is scheduled for Sunday the 10th, in which a compilation of the first 7 episodes of the anime can be seen.

Where to see ‘Zom 100’, chapter 8, ONLINE?

The anime ‘Zom 100’, which will have a total of 12 episodes, is available to watch online on the platforms Netflix and crunchyroll. In both streaming services you can watch the chapters dubbed into Spanish.

It is important to remember that episode 8 will be, as well as all the previous ones, will be broadcast in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be issued at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

If you do not have access to the platforms, it is possible to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, but on unofficial pages such as AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is the plot of ‘Zom 100’?

Akira Tendo is the main character of the anime 'Zom 100'. Photo: BUG FILMS

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment littered with junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker,” the review stated.

“But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before… well, die,” the story ends. Official synopsis of ‘Zom 100’.