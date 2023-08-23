The anime ‘Zom 100’, after again postponing the premiere of another chapter, returns with its programming and, finally, fans will be able to see the long-awaited episode 6 of the zombie story based on the manga by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata . Now, we will return to follow the adventures of Akira Tendo and his ‘Bucket List of the Dead’. Therefore, so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter 6 of ‘Zom 100’, here we leave you all the details on when and at what time to watch the anime.

When does chapter 6 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

‘Zom 100’ chapter 6 also had a delay, but it was not due to anime-related issues. Photo: Crunchyroll

Initially, chapter 6 of ‘zom 100’ it was scheduled to be released on August 20, 2023; however, it had a slight delay due to the World Athletics Championships, which concludes this Sunday, so the anime will premiere its episode 6 on August 27, 2023.

Where to see ‘Zom 100’, chapter 6 ONLINE?

‘zom 100’ It can be seen through two world-renowned platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll. Both will broadcast all the episodes of the anime in simulcast, that is, the same day that a chapter opens in Japan.

What time to see chapter 6 of ‘Zom 100’?

As they have accustomed us so far, each new chapter of ‘Zom 100’ opens in Peru at 4:00 am on the online platforms we mentioned. Here we leave you the opening hours of episode 6 of ‘Zom 100’ if you are in a country other than Peru:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

