One of the best anime series of recent years, ‘My happy marriage’ —or, by its original Japanese name, ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’—, is close to reaching its end and, each time, the fate of the characters is taking a clearer course. The developers initially pointed out that the anime, an adaptation of the light novels written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, would only have 12 chapters, so fans hope that the first installment will have an open ending, so that there is the possibility of a second season that shows more about the love between Miyo and Kiyoka.

For this reason, if you do not want to miss any detail of episode 10 of ‘My happy marriage’ stay here, as we will tell you everything you need to know about its ONLINE premiere.

When does ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, premiere?

The new episode of ‘My Happy Marriage’ will premiere on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The anime launched its first season on July 5, 2023 and, since then, it has quickly captured the attention of lovers of the genre, who did not hesitate to follow its story and made it one of the most watched series today. In chapter 10 we will notice Miyo’s intentions: to live happily with Kiyoka; however, obstacles will not take long to appear.

Where to see ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, ONLINE and FREE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous nine of this first season, can be seen ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can tune in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her husband-to-be is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

The anime adaptation premiered in July 2023 and is under the direction of Takehiro Kubota. Photo: Netflix

How many episodes does season 1 of ‘My happy marriage’ have?

The first installment of the anime consists of 12 episodes, of which nine have already been broadcast to capture the beginning of the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka, who met when they believed everything was lost in their lives, but, with the birth of their love, they hope that things will change . These are the chapters that have already been broadcast and that you can enjoy on the platform Netflix: