Facundo Campazzo will play again after missing the last three games played by the Denver Nuggets after being isolated for complying with the protocol for being close contact with Coronavirus.

After a week, the Argentine basketball player returned to practice and is already with his teammates to travel to Memphis to play the match against the grizzlies the Friday, March 12 from 10 p.m..

The Cordovan had to be isolated on March 1, despite the fact that several tests had given him negative in the days that followed his isolation. However, NBA protocol forced him to remain separated from the rest of the squad so as not to sow doubts about what could happen.

Because of this, Campazzo missed the games played on the Eastern US tour against the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks and also the Indiana Pacers, which were all victories.

Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets against the Atlanta Hawks. Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / AFP

Facundo joined the team four months ago, he has played 30 games and his statistics are 5.5 points, 2.1 assists, one rebound and one steal in an average of 16.3 minutes per game.

Little by little, the Argentine guard was gaining minutes with the Nuggets and more and more confidence on the court. And his attitude made him win the praise of friends and strangers. “His energy and passion are things that he brings every night. He has a great sense for the game. He is a professional, even though he is starting in the NBA, he was a winner in Europe. It is a pleasure to play with him, he has fun a lot and that’s contagious. I love playing with him, “said teammate Will Barton.

A time before, Nikola Jokic one of the team’s figures, I already saw his aptitudes. “Facu is playing well, he is still adjusting, it is a different style of basketball. You can see that he is playing better, he will be really good when he relaxes“, he assured.

And even his coach Michael Malone, who at first seemed to look at him askance, was full of praise when he decided to give him a little more clue: “Facu had more minutes and he knew how to take advantage of them managing the team, making plays, defending … you ask him, he will do it. “

And Facu was so good in these first months in the NBA that he was chosen for the Rising Stars, the rookie game that is the prelude to the NBA All Star Game that was not played for a matter of protocol.

Facu returns on Friday at 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be televised on ESPN And we’ll see how many minutes Coach Malone gives him on his return.