Boca faces Palmeiras in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores with the aim of being present in the grand final that will be played at the Maracaná Stadium on November 4 but also with the dream of lifting the most important title in South American football for the seventh time in its history.
More news from Boca and all its news:
Jorge Almirón’s team arrives at the matches against the Verdão team in a bad football situation since it has barely achieved 2 victories in the last 11 matches and the team’s level of play is well below expectations taking into account the level of players within the squad of the Ribera club. Despite all this, Boca is in the semifinals of this Copa Libertadores 2023 without having managed to win a head-to-head match since against both Nacional (from Uruguay) and Racing the four games (2 of each series) ended in a draw.
This situation is generating some discontent among the fans since the other day in the Bombonera, during the tie against Lanús, for Matchday 6 of the League Cup, certain murmurs began to be heard about the poor performance of the blue and gold team in the match that ended the tie.
Now, they will have to face this series against Palmeiras with some pressure to perform well and reach the Cup final. This series will be played on September 28 and October 5 with both matches taking place at 9:30 p.m. in Argentina. It should be noted that in the middle of this important series, the most important match in Argentine soccer will be played, such as the Superclásico against River.
This series of matches will most likely determine Jorge Almirón’s future as Boca coach and if he is eliminated, it will not take long for rumors to appear about a possible departure.
#Boca #play #Palmeiras #Copa #Libertadores #semifinals