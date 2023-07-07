For Date 23 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca had the obligation to go looking for the three points to continue with the objective of adding to qualify for the international cups next season and for that he had to visit the 15 de Abril Stadium to play with Unión. It was a highly contested match but at the same time it had many controversies and a goal against Tatengue was disallowed, of course, offside while Xeneize finished the match with one less player due to the expulsion of Esteban Rolon for an unnecessary kick to a player from local team.
The Almirón team did not have a good performance at all and was shown as a team without ideas. This is something that worries Xeneize fans a lot since they have a very important second half of 2023 ahead of them with the Copa Libertadores (they will play the round of 16 against Nacional from Uruguay), the League Cup and the Argentine Cup with the goal of qualifying for international cups in 2024.
“This point is important. The team is improving”
– Jorge Almirón at a press conference
At the close of this first semester, these are the games that the Ribera team has left:
Sunday July 9 – Boca vs Huracán – Date 24 – LPF
In the continuity of the LPF, Jorge Almirón’s team will face Globo in La Bombonera, which is not going through a good tournament and has settled in the lower part of the standings. El Globo is going through a very difficult moment since it has only 1 win in 19 games and Diego Martínez made his debut as a coach in the Parque Patricios team.
Sunday July 16 – Gymnastics vs Boca – Date 25 – LPF
It will be a very disputed match in the Bosque de la Plata against a Gymnastics that is characterized by leaving everything on the field of play. The last meeting between the two at the Lobo stadium ended in a tragedy for Argentine soccer.
Sunday July 23 – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 26 – LPF
It will be the last home game for Boca in the first half of 2023 and they will seek to close in the best way before their fans, achieving an important victory against Heinze’s team which, when seriously proposed, is one of the best football players in Argentina at club level.
Sunday July 30 – Independiente vs Boca – Date 27 – LPF
It will be the last game of the LPF in 2023 but being a classic, Jorge Almirón’s team will have to go out and look for the three points against an Independiente that may be committed to the fight for relegation.
Wednesday, August 2 – Nacional vs Boca – Round of 16 – Copa Libertadores
It will be a true final for Xeneize since for the fans this tournament is an “obsession” with the aim of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. There is a long history between both teams and the most recent is from 2016 when the Argentine team eliminated the Uruguayan on penalties at La Bombonera.
