On Date 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Boca had to travel to Colombia to face Deportivo Pereira in what represented a very difficult match for Jorge Almirón’s team. This match ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Colombian team with goals from Arley Rodríguez at 78 minutes of action. Let’s remember that the first leg was a top match for this Xeneize lift, where he was able to add three points, turning the result around in just a few minutes after the Colombians started by winning the match in a surprising way.
Taking these circumstances into account, this is the schedule of the Ribera team after facing Deportivo Pereira:
El Matador is always a difficult rival but he is also suffering from double competition, so Diego Martínez can choose a substitute team or one without a majority of starters. On Boca’s side, he must continue adding points in order to continue accommodating himself in the LPF position table.
El Viaducto is always a difficult place to play despite the fact that Sarandi’s team is not experiencing a very good present and is very close to the bottom of the standings, so they will face this game as if it were an early final in the fight for the descent.
Boca will have to go to this match against the Chilean team with a very strong starting team in order to ensure qualification for the round of 16 of the top continental tournament in South American football.
This match will serve to continue consolidating Jorge Almirón’s game idea in what will be a match where Xeneize will be the favorite to take the three points.
This is always a difficult match for the Ribera team, which has to undertake a trip to Mendoza, a province that does not bring back good memories. It is expected that Almirón’s team will have fans cheering him on at the Malvinas Argentina Stadium
