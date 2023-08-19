Football returned in Argentina with the League Cup and in its debut, Boca was left with a 3-1 victory against Plantense in La Bombonera in what was Xeneize’s last match before the duel for the Quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Racing. Exequiel Zeballos scored for Jorge Almirón’s team, after a great collective play, Edinson Cavani, his first goal with this team, and Cristian Medina with time served to close the match. For the Squid discounted Nicolás Morgantini.
Almirón’s team showed one of its best versions with a very good collective game and dominated Martín Palermo’s team from start to finish. This performance comes at the ideal time to gain confidence for the matches against the Academy for the most important international tournament in South American football.
Next, we present the next 5 games for Xeneize after their victory in their debut in the League Cup:
Wednesday August 23 – Boca vs Racing – Quarterfinals – Copa Libertadores – First Leg
This is a key meeting since they will have to make a difference in the result before their fans so as not to have to go to the Racing field to play the entire semester as a visitor.
Sunday August 27 (to be confirmed) – Sarmiento vs Boca – Date 2 – League Cup
This will be a match in which Xeneize will have a majority of substitutes in order to reach the next game with a majority of starters.
Wednesday August 30 – Racing vs Boca – Quarterfinals – Copa Libertadores – Return
The most important game of the last 5 years for Boca. He will define his passage to the Semifinals against a rival with a lot of recent history such as Racing, which has won him two definitions, and titles, hand in hand in the last year.
Sunday, September 3 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Tigre – Date 3 – League Cup
This is a rival that has always presented Xeneize with a complex and tough midfield match of late. It will be necessary to see the reception of the fans after the series vs Racing.
Wednesday, September 20 (to be confirmed) – Central Córdoba vs Boca – Date 4 – League Cup
It will be the first meeting after a break of more than 14 days for the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. It is expected that Jorge Almirón’s idea will continue to take hold.
