It was a game that went through without major problems until the final minutes, Boca was left with the 2-1 victory against Newell’s at La Bombonera in what was a match corresponding to Date 26 of the LPF. The goals for the Ribera team were scored by Valentín Barco and Cristian Medina while for Lepra it was Recalde who discounted the closing of the match in added time. Now, there is only 1 date left for this tournament to end and there will be a 3-week stoppage without local competitions.
With this result, Jorge Almirón’s team has managed to achieve its sixth win in the last 7 games, which represents a very positive result for a team that is in full reconstruction awaiting reinforcements and with all the lights focused on what will be a very important second semester for the Ribera club. With this result, Boca was in eighth position in the standings with 41 units achieved.
Saturday July 29 – Independiente vs Boca – Date 27 – LPF
It will be the last game of the LPF in 2023 but being a classic, Jorge Almirón’s team will have to go out and look for the three points against an Independiente that may be committed to the fight for relegation.
Wednesday, August 2 – Nacional vs Boca – Round of 16 First Leg – Copa Libertadores
It will be a true final for Xeneize since for the fans this tournament is an “obsession” with the aim of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. There is a long history between both teams and the most recent is from 2016 when the Argentine team eliminated the Uruguayan on penalties at La Bombonera.
Sunday August 6 – Boca vs River – Final – Champions Trophy
A new edition of the superclassic will be played for a new title and this time it is a duel that was left pending in recent years that had problems with calendars and fixtures. There is still confirmation from the headquarters side.
Wednesday, August 9 – Boca vs Nacional – Round of 16 Second Leg – Copa Libertadores
The game of the semester. It will be key to obtain a good result in the match in Montevideo and then play with the Bombonera in their favor in what is the most important competition for the Ribera team. It could be a key game for Jorge Almirón’s cycle as Boca’s coach.
Sunday August 20 – Boca vs Platense – Date 1 – League Cup
This will be the first match of the new tournament for Xeneize in which they will have all the pressure to raise their faces after what was a very weak Professional League given the circumstances and the squad that Boca has.
