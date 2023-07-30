Boca was left with a very important victory against Independiente at the Libertadores de América Stadium – Ricardo Enrique Bochini 2-0 for the last date of the Professional Football League (LPF) 2023 that determined that the Ribera team ends in the championship in position number 6 after a very difficult start. The goals for Jorge Almirón’s team were scored by Exequiel Zeballos, who scored again after a long time, and Nicolás Valentini.
On the day that the arrival of Edinson Cavani and Marcelo Saracchi was confirmed, Xeneize confirmed that they are going through a good moment in time just before the start of the second half of the 2023 season, which seems to be very important for the club. de la Ribera where they will be in search of the seventh Copa Libertadores in their history.
Next we review the next 5 games of Xeneize after the victory against Red:
Wednesday, August 2 – Nacional vs Boca – Round of 16 First Leg – Copa Libertadores
It will be a true final for Xeneize since for the fans this tournament is an “obsession” with the aim of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. There is a long history between both teams and the most recent is from 2016 when the Argentine team eliminated the Uruguayan on penalties at La Bombonera.
Sunday August 6 – Boca vs River – Final – Champions Trophy
A new edition of the superclassic will be played for a new title and this time it is a duel that was left pending in recent years that had problems with calendars and fixtures. There is still confirmation from the headquarters side.
Wednesday, August 9 – Boca vs Nacional – Round of 16 Second Leg – Copa Libertadores
The game of the semester. It will be key to obtain a good result in the match in Montevideo and then play with the Bombonera in their favor in what is the most important competition for the Ribera team. It could be a key game for Jorge Almirón’s cycle as Boca’s coach.
Sunday August 20 – Boca vs Platense – Date 1 – League Cup
This will be the first match of the new tournament for Xeneize in which they will have all the pressure to raise their faces after what was a very weak Professional League given the circumstances and the squad that Boca has.
Sunday August 27 – Sarmiento vs Boca – Date 2 – League Cup
This will be a very difficult visit for the Ribera team since the trip to Junin is usually very complicated for all the teams that have to visit this stadium.
