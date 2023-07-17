On Date 25 of the Professional Football League (LPF), which already has River as champion, Boca was left with a very important victory against Gimnasia 3-1 in what was one of the best performances of the riverside team since Jorge Almirón is the team’s coach. The goals for Xeneize were scored by Miguel Merentiel, Cristian Medina and Darío Benedetto, the latter after a long time, while for Lobo Rodrigo Castillo discounted at the end of the match.
This result is very important for Boca considering the table for qualifying for international cups where Xeneize was moving away from the qualifying positions, especially those of the Copa Libertadores. In addition, this result helps the players to continue gaining confidence for a second semester that will be very important since they will have the definition of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Nacional from Uruguay in the round of 16, the Copa de la League and the Argentine Cup that will be key for the future.
Knowing these circumstances, this is the Xeneize schedule for the next 5 games:
Thursday, July 20 – Barracas Central vs Boca – 32nd Final – Copa Argentina
Xeneize wants to continue advancing in a tournament that will be very important for the entire squad since the team that becomes champion will automatically qualify. He will face a team that he defeated 3-0 in the LPF but will want to make history in the most federal tournament in Argentina.
Sunday July 23 – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 26 – LPF
It will be the last home game for Boca in the first half of 2023 and they will seek to close in the best way before their fans, achieving an important victory against Heinze’s team which, when seriously proposed, is one of the best football players in Argentina at club level.
Sunday July 30 – Independiente vs Boca – Date 27 – LPF
It will be the last game of the LPF in 2023 but being a classic, Jorge Almirón’s team will have to go out and look for the three points against an Independiente that may be committed to the fight for relegation.
Wednesday, August 2 – Nacional vs Boca – Round of 16 – Copa Libertadores
It will be a true final for Xeneize since for the fans this tournament is an “obsession” with the aim of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. There is a long history between both teams and the most recent is from 2016 when the Argentine team eliminated the Uruguayan on penalties at La Bombonera.
Sunday August 6 – Boca vs River – Final – Champions Trophy
A new edition of the superclassic will be played for a new title and this time it is a duel that was left pending in recent years that had problems with calendars and fixtures. There is still confirmation from the headquarters side.
