It is being the hand of Jorge Almirón. That shows Boca every week since the arrival of the former Lanús coach to replace Hugo Ibarra. On Date 16 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Xeneize defeated Belgrano de Cordoba 2-0 at La Bombonera with goals from Martín Payero and Darío Benedetto within the first minutes of the second half. With this result, the Ribera team recovered from the hard fall in the Argentine soccer superclassic against River and was ranked 12th with 21 points to 16 behind the millionaire who leads the tournament with some comfort.
Taking the game last week at the Monumental, Boca is going through a very good present and the coach’s hand is being seen more and more with victories that were very important, such as those that occurred against Racing (to cut the streak of the Academy who had lifted two titles against Xeneize) and Colo-Colo (which helped him take a very important step in qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
Now, with the aim of finishing the semester as high as possible and as the leader of his group in the continental tournament, Boca must continue to focus on improving but continue to achieve results that allow him to work in the best way to reach the next semester with a team that can compete for titles.
What are the next 5 games for Boca?
Gabriel Milito’s team is going through an irregular present but it is one of the teams that best plays soccer in the LPF and in the Copa Libertadores. On top of that, Boca will be a visitor where El Bicho is a very difficult team to defeat in their own stadium.
In this it can be ensured the classification to the round of 16. The trip to Colombia will be their last meeting as a visitor in the group stage of the Cup.
El Matador is always a difficult rival but as he is going through double competition he can also choose to go out with a substitute team or without a majority of starters. He must continue adding points to be able to continue with this great moment.
The Viaduct is always a difficult place to play despite the fact that Sarandi’s team is not living a very good present and is very close to the bottom of the standings.
Depending on the result against Deportivo Pereira, the team that Almirón will stop could become an alternative with the aim of preserving players for the end of the semester in the Argentine championship.
