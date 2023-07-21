For the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup, Boca won the pass to the next stage after defeating Barracas Central 2-1 in a match that was played at the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero. The goals for Jorge Almirón’s team were scored by Cristian Medina, with a superb volley, and Miguel Merentiel while Maximiliano Puig discounted for El Guapo with a kick from outside the area.
Xeneize wants to finish this very weak first half of the 2023 season in the best way with the aim that these last games serve to build a football idea to face the second semester that will be vital since it will have three titles at stake: the League Cup, the current Argentine Cup and the Copa Libertadores, the long-awaited goal of the fans of the Ribera team.
As for the positive of this match against Barracas Central, it is the return to action of Exequiel Zeballos. The midfielder / winger was injured for a large part of the first semester and could not add important minutes of action, so his entry into this match was very valuable to give him minutes but even more so considering the very good participation he had. In addition, Jorman Campuzano, who is liked by the coach, returned to add minutes with the Boca shirt after finishing his loan in Turkey.
It should be noted that Lucas Blondel became the first reinforcement, Lucas Janson is very close to closing his contract and Edinson Cavani continues to keep the fans on edge.
Knowing these circumstances around Boca, these are their next 5 games:
Sunday July 23 – Boca vs Newell’s – Date 26 – LPF
It will be the last home match for Boca in the first half of 2023 and they will seek to close in the best way before their fans, achieving an important victory against Heinze’s team, which, when seriously proposed, is one of the best soccer teams in Argentina at club level.
Sunday July 30 – Independiente vs Boca – Date 27 – LPF
It will be the last game of the LPF in 2023 but being a classic, Jorge Almirón’s team will have to go out and look for the three points against an Independiente that may be committed to the fight for relegation.
Wednesday, August 2 – Nacional vs Boca – Round of 16 First Leg – Copa Libertadores
It will be a true final for Xeneize since for the fans this tournament is an “obsession” with the aim of achieving the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. There is a long history between both teams and the most recent is from 2016 when the Argentine team eliminated the Uruguayan on penalties at La Bombonera.
Sunday August 6 – Boca vs River – Final – Champions Trophy
A new edition of the superclassic will be played for a new title and this time it is a duel that was left pending in recent years that had problems with calendars and fixtures. There is still confirmation from the headquarters side.
Wednesday, August 9 – Boca vs Nacional – Round of 16 Second Leg – Copa Libertadores
The game of the semester. It will be key to obtain a good result in the match in Montevideo and then play with the Bombonera in their favor in what is the most important competition for the Ribera team. It could be a key game for Jorge Almirón’s cycle as Boca’s coach.
