On a cold and rainy night in the City of Buenos Aires, for Date 17 of the Professional Football League (LPF), Boca was left with the 1-0 victory with a goal from Miguel Merentiel after 89 minutes of play in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a match in which Bicho de la Paternal dominated Xeneize and deserved victory but not defeating Sergio Romero. This victory helps the Ribera team to continue climbing positions in the table that River leads with 37 points.
This result is very positive for Boca since it allows them to continue going through a good moment and to be able to work with the aim of continuing to establish a game idea for the second semester. It should be noted that Xeneize ended a string of very important matches that allow fans to get excited about having a team that competes for important things at the hands of Jorge Almirón on the substitute bench.
Now, knowing the news of the Ribera team, these are their next 5 games in the semester:
In this meeting you can ensure the qualification to the round of 16. The trip to Colombia will be their last meeting as a visitor in the group stage of the Cup.
El Matador is always a difficult rival but who is also going through double competition can also choose to go out with a substitute team or without a majority of starters. He must continue adding points to be able to continue with this great moment.
The Viaduct is always a difficult place to play despite the fact that Sarandi’s team is not living a very good present and is very close to the bottom of the standings.
Depending on the result against Deportivo Pereira, the team that Almirón will stop could become an alternative with the aim of preserving players for the end of the semester in the Argentine championship.
This match will serve to continue consolidating Jorge Almirón’s game idea in what will be a match where Xeneize will be the favorite to take the three points.
#Boca #play #Xeneize #calendar #victory #Argentinos #Jrs #Date
