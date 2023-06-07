On Date 5 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, Boca hosted Colo-Colo at La Bombonera in what was a classic match of this tournament: hard fought and tactically complex. The result was 1-0 in favor of the Argentine team as Marcelo Weignandt scored the winning team’s goal after 55 minutes. With this result, Xeneize finished this day with 10 units and in first place in Group F. This means that the qualification to the round of 16 is assured.
Jorge Almirón’s Boca has had mixed performances since the former coach of San Lorenzo and Lanús took the reins of the team instead of Hugo Ibarra. The cycle began with defeats against San Lorenzo and Estudiantes but after the victory against Deportivo Pereira for the Cup (turning the result around), the team gained confidence and displayed its best versions but in the last few days it was affected with defeats that They were not on paper like those that happened against the aforementioned Colombian team as a visitor and against Arsenal, the last in the LPF standings. Both were 1-0 and with a very weak level of play.
Already eliminated from the fight for the title in the Professional League, the team will seek to finish in the best way in the domestic tournament and ensure its place in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and if possible as the leader of its group to be able to avoid the best teams at this stage of the tournament.
Next we review the next 5 matches of Boca after the match against the Chilean Cacique for Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores:
Sunday June 11 – Boca vs Lanús – Date 20 – LPF
It will be the last duel before a new FIFA Date. The maroon team is in the middle of the table, which reflects that it is an irregular team but that can complicate anyone on a good day.
Wednesday June 21 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 21 – LPF
After the aforementioned FIFA Date, Jorge Almirón’s team will have to travel to Mendoza to face Tomba in a match that is estimated to have Xeneize fans present at the Malvinas Argentina Stadium.
Thursday June 29 – Boca vs Monagas – Date 6 – Copa Libertadores
This will be the last match of the group stage of the top South American soccer tournament and Boca will try to finish their fixture against the Venezuelan team adding three points with the aim of finishing first in their group.
Sunday July 2 – Boca vs Sarmiento – Date 22 – LPF
They will have to face the Verdolaga that is going through a very irregular tournament since it is in the middle of the standings and that it will go to the Bombonera in search of a historic result.
Wednesday, July 5 – Unión vs Boca – Date 23 – LPF
It will be a very hot match as Tatengue will fill the field in what will be a key game in the fight for relegation in Argentine soccer.
