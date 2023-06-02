For Date 19 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca had to visit the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium to play with Arsenal de Sarandi. The result was 1-0 in favor of the team led by Federico Vilar Baudena with a goal by Joaquín Pombo 25 minutes into the first half. With this result, Xeneize was left with 27 units and in position number 9 in the standings, 14 points behind River, who owes a game (against Defensa y Justicia next Saturday).
Jorge Almirón has been doing a great job for this squad in recent weeks after a start with few emotions and bad results, he has given the team an idea of the game that has been reflected in recent matches. With this result, the team ended a streak of 3 consecutive games without defeat by the LPF, something that is surprising considering the team’s situation a few months ago.
Now, Boca’s objective is to ensure a place in the next phase of the Copa Libertadores and, if possible, to be in the first position of the group that it integrates together with Colo-Colo, Monagas and Deportivo Pereira.
Next, these are the next 5 games for Jorge Almirón’s team:
Thursday June 1 – Arsenal vs Boca – Date 19 – LPF
He arse It was always a difficult team for the Xeneize team but this time it is at the bottom of the standings and Almirón is expected to rotate the starting team for the next match.
Tuesday June 6 – Boca vs Colo-Colo – Date 5 – Copa Libertadores
This will be a key duel for a possible classification, since in case of victory, the team would have their ticket guaranteed to the next phase and would greatly complicate the chances of classification for the Chilean team.
Sunday June 11 – Boca vs Lanús – Date 20 – LPF
It will be the last duel of this important string that will end with a new FIFA Date. The great team is in the middle of the table, which reflects that it is an irregular team that can complicate anyone on a good day.
Wednesday June 21 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 21 – LPF
After the aforementioned FIFA Date, Jorge Almirón’s team must travel to Mendoza to face Tomba in a match that is estimated to have Xeneize fans and that will help a lot to get a good result.
Thursday June 29 – Boca vs Monagas – Date 6 – Copa Libertadores
This will be the last match of the group stage of the top South American soccer tournament and Boca will try to finish its fixture in the initial matches in the best way against the Venezuelan team.
Sunday July 2 – Boca vs Sarmiento – Date 22 – LPF
Boca wants to continue with its good present and will have to face Verdolaga, which is going through a very irregular tournament since it is in the middle of the standings.
