For Date 21 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca had to visit the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in the Province of Mendoza to play with Godoy Cruz and the result was 4-0 in favor of Tomba in what was the worst match. so far in the Jorge Almirón era. The goals for the winning team were scored by Diego Rodriguez (penalty), Hernán López Muñoz, Tadeo Allende and Tomás Conechny closed one of the most important results in the history of the club founded in 1921.
More news about the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina:
Due to the result, but especially due to the game, this was the worst match that Boca played under the mandate of Jorge Almirón and with a certain distance with respect to the other matches. There was a team without ideas with the ball at their feet despite having it for a longer time (possession was divided into 73% for Xeneize and 27% for Tomba) but they also could not capitalize on any of the 7 shots they took while the local team was extremely effective whenever the opportunity presented itself.
This panorama was not to be expected, especially after a stoppage for the FIFA Date where it was expected that Almirón was going to work even more with his managers. Now, the alarms began to sound and there will be a lot of pressure in the next match since they will have to add three points in front of their fans.
Taking these circumstances into account, these are the next 5 games that Jorge Almirón’s team will play:
Thursday June 29 – Boca vs Monagas – Date 6 – Copa Libertadores
This will be the last match of the group stage of the top South American soccer tournament and Xeneize will try to finish their fixture against the Venezuelan team adding three points with the aim of finishing first in their group. This game is of absolute importance after the loss against Godoy Cruz.
Sunday July 2 – Boca vs Sarmiento – Date 22 – LPF
They will have to face the Verdolaga that is going through a very irregular tournament since it is in the middle of the standings and that it will go to the Bombonera in search of a historic result. Boca must obtain the three points to start thinking about qualifying for next year’s international cups.
Wednesday, July 5 – Unión vs Boca – Date 23 – LPF
It will be a very hot match as Tatengue will fill the field in what will be a key game in the fight for relegation in Argentine soccer and even more so taking into account how tight this issue is after they decided to drop in the middle of the competition.
Sunday July 9 – Boca vs Huracán – Date 24 – LPF
In the continuity of the LPF, Jorge Almirón’s team will face Globo in La Bombonera, which is not going through a good tournament and has settled in the lower part of the standings. It may be a possibility to give Sebastian Battaglia a warm welcome after his passing both as a footballer and as a manager of the club.
Sunday July 16 – Gymnastics vs Boca – Date 25 – LPF
It will be a very disputed match in the Bosque de la Plata against a Gymnastics that is characterized by leaving everything on the field of play. The last meeting between the two at the Lobo stadium ended in a tragedy for Argentine soccer.
#Boca #play #Xeneize #calendar #fall #Godoy #Cruz #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply