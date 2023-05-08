In a new edition of the Superclásico of Argentine soccer, River was left with the 1-0 victory at the end of the game with a goal from Miguel Borja from a penalty. With this result, Jorge Almirón’s team was ranked 13th with 18 points after 15 games played in the 2023 Professional Football League (LPF).
It was a match as expected with a Boca waiting to go on the counter while Martín Demichelis’s team was the one that insisted the most and the one that had the most clear scoring chances, including a shot off the post by Pablo Solari when he was averaging the goal. second time. Despite this, it was a good football match. It should be noted that after Borja’s penalty
As for Xeneize, a very demanding streak of games ended with a strange feeling after the victories against Racing (3-1) and Colo-Colo (2-0) for the Copa Libertadores but this defeat in the superclassic. Taking into account this positive streak that Xeneize is going through, the team shows another face on the pitch.
What are the next 5 games for Boca?
Xeneize returns to its stadium after two very important matches as a visitor and it is expected that it will have a good reception from its fans due to the good results obtained and it will face a very difficult team such as Pirata Cordobés.
El Bicho is one of the teams that plays soccer best in the LPF but is also going through a great present in the Copa Libertadores. On top of that, it will be as a visitor where those led by Gabriel Milito are a very difficult team to defeat in their own stadium.
A key match for Almirón’s team that can qualify them for the round of 16. The trip to Colombia will be their last game as a visitor in the group stage but let’s remember that they had to suffer a lot to win against this team.
El Matador is always a difficult rival but as he is going through double competition he can also choose to go out with a substitute team or without a majority of starters.
The Viaduct is always a difficult place to play despite the fact that Sarandi’s team is not living a very good present and is very close to the bottom of the standings.
