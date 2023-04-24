Jorge Almirón took a hot position after the departure of Hugo Ibarra after a very weak start to the 2023 season. The former coach of Elche and Lanús led his fourth match as coach of Xeneize against Rosario Central in what was a match that ended 2- 2 with goals from Giaccone and Veliz for El Canalla while Payero and Figal, in the last play of the game, scored for Boca. Thanks to this result, the Ribera team was in 17th position with 15 points, 15 units away from River, which later this day will be facing Independiente. While the Canalla was in fourth position, 7 points behind the leader.
The upcoming matches will be key for the blue and gold team as it has a very important string of matches that may determine the team’s aspirations in the tournaments that are taking place in the first half of 2023.
Next, these are the next 5 games for Xeneize after the match against Rosario Central:
A very important run begins for Xeneize in what may be the most key week of this first semester. It is expected to be a very hot match due to the recent confrontations between the two and the two trophies that the Academy raised in the face of the Ribera team.
The most complicated blue and gold match in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores since it will face a great from Chile such as Cacique and as a visitor. This match will be the last of the first round of the group stage of the maximum continental tournament.
The Superclásico of Argentine soccer. The party that paralyzes an entire country and that has many around the world pending. River arrives as one of the main candidates to keep the title while Boca is going through a difficult moment but since it is a classic anything can happen.
Xeneize returns to La Bombonera after two very important games and we will have to see the results to see how people will react to the team’s performance and in front of them they will have a very battling team like Pirata Cordobés.
Bicho de la Paternal is one of the teams that best plays soccer in the Professional League but also in the Copa Libertadores. Those led by Gabriel Milito are going through a great moment and are a very difficult team to defeat in their own stadium.
