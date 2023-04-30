Jorge Almirón took a hot position after the departure of Hugo Ibarra after a very weak start to the 2023 season. The former coach of Elche and Lanús led his fifth game as coach of Xeneize against Racing, in one of the classics of Argentine soccer, and he took a valuable 3-1 victory, with goals from Martín Payero, Pol Fernández and Miguel Merentiel (Nicolas Reniero discounted for the visit).
The next matches will be key for the blue and gold team since it has a very important string of matches that may determine the team’s aspirations in the tournaments that are taking place this first half of 2023.
Below these are the next 5 matches of Xeneize after the important victory. All finals come to Boca…
The most complicated blue and gold match in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores since it will face a great from Chile such as Cacique and as a visitor. This match will be the last of the first round of the group stage of the maximum continental tournament.
The Superclásico of Argentine soccer. The party that paralyzes an entire country and that has many around the world pending. River arrives as one of the main candidates to keep the title while Boca is going through a difficult moment but since it is a classic anything can happen.
Xeneize returns to La Bombonera after two very important games and we will have to see the results to see how people will react to the team’s performance and in front of them they will have a very battling team like Pirata Cordobés.
Bicho de la Paternal is one of the teams that best plays soccer in the Professional League but also in the Copa Libertadores. Those led by Gabriel Milito are going through a great moment and are a very difficult team to defeat in their own stadium.
The Boquense team will face Deportivo Pereira from Colombia, whom they already faced at home, where they obtained a victory as agonizing as it was key. Will he arrive with real chances of qualifying for the round of 16? That will search.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETENCE
|
COLOR COLOR
|
3-5
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
RIVER
|
7-5
|
17.30
|
LPF
|
BELGRANO
|
14-5
|
7:00 p.m.
|
LPF
|
YYYY
|
21-5
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
24-5
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
