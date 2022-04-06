Boca Juniors fell 2-0 against Deportivo Cali in the debut for Group E of the Copa Libertadores and the fans, managers and DT Sebastián Battaglia himself begin to worry. The team lost the duel from one moment to the next and had neglects that are beginning to be customary.
Despite starting out as a bulldozer in Colombia, Mouth At no time did he have a bath of humility and constantly attacked, forgetting about defense. Cali took advantage of the errors of Rossi and the defense when they used Gutiérrez’s sides to scare and the ball stopped to give the knockout blow.
The phrase of this is mouth once again play a trick on the Xeneize who, from taking a point in the premiere, went on to leave full of doubts for Argentina. It is time that, at the institutional level, they begin to rethink the “winning” semblance and think about simply forming a solid and valuable base. Construction does not begin on the terrace…
Boca returns to play for the Copa Libertadores next Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. in La Bombonera against alwaysready. Battaglia’s team is forced to add three if they want a calm elapse in Group E.
The alwaysready they played in parallel against -no less- Corinthians at home and hit the ground running in their debut with a resounding 2-0 victory. The fact: with a possession of 32% throughout the 90 minutes, he took the win. From being the most accessible rival for the Xeneize to be a nightmare in the next step at home.
