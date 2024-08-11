For the date 10 of the Professional League 2024 of Argentine football, Boca Juniors visited Mendoza to compete against Independent Rivadaviawhich continues to surpass it by one point in the standings, after drawing 1-1. Ivan Villalba put the home team ahead and when it seemed that the blue and gold were going to take a defeat, Christian Medina avoided tragedy at minute 90+5′ to add a point and be fifteenth in the standings with 14 points.
Although the Xeneize He knows that he must improve in this competition, now he will be fully focused on his next commitment, for the South American Cup. We review it.
After leaving behind on the road Independent of the Valley, Boca Juniors will face Cruzeiro from Brazilfirst in The Bombonera and then as a visitor to define the round of 16 series of South American Cup.
The first leg will be played on Thursday 15th August from 9.30pm at La Bombonera. The return match in Belo Horizonte will take place on the 22nd of the same month, a week later, at the same time as the first match. In between those two clashes, they will play against Saint Lawrence for local tournament at La Bombonera.
