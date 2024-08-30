Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students.
Boca played against Rosario Centralon Saturday, August 31, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 13 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Football League. What’s next?
Like the rest of the teams, Boca will have a week’s break due to the FIFA date, so there will be no action next weekend. They will meet again for the Professional League 2024the weekend of Sunday, September 15, against Racingas a visitor, for the 14th round of the domestic tournament. It will be at the Cilindro de Avellaneda, in one of the classics of Argentine football, so it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matches of that round.
A week later, the Argentine soccer Superclásico will take place, the most exciting match in Argentina and one of the best in the world: the rival will be River Plateand the engagement will take place at La Bombonera, the weekend of September 22.
