Although now the local tournament will stop due to the participation of the argentine national team In the aforementioned contest, the Boca team led by Diego Martinez I still had one more commitment ahead of me, in this case valid for the Argentine Cup, for the 16th finals, in view of Admiral Brown, which they beat 2-1 thanks to the goals of the Uruguayans Miguel Moreniel and Edinson Cavaniwhile Santiago Vera discounted. With this victory, The Xeneize advanced to the round of 16, where they will face Córdoba Workshops.

After this there will be a one-month stoppage America Cup and, after that interruption where the Professional League will be detained, Mouth will face commitments for South American Cup (round of 16 rounds against Valley Independent) and for the local league, against Defense and Justice and banfieldbefore traveling to Alta Córdoba to play vs Institute.

Boca beat Almirante Brown 2-1 with goals from Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani. 🇺🇾 The Uruguayan duo scored 14 OF THE LAST 20 GOALS for Xeneize. pic.twitter.com/1vdkahlogv — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 20, 2024

🗣️🏆 The coach of #Mouth spoke of the crossing with Independiente del Valle for the playoffs of the #Southamerican: He said that they are already working on preparing for that duel and that he believes “it will be an open match.” pic.twitter.com/17sg391Av1 — Boca Juniors – La Number 12 (@lanumero12comar) June 15, 2024

Whoever wins this key will face the Cruzeiro of Brazil in the round of 16, who came first in their group of the South American Cup. Valley Independent came third in the Group F of the Libertadores Cupwhere they classified Palmeiras and San Lorenzo.

The first leg will be played in Quito on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 p.m. while the return leg will be played in La Bombonera on Wednesday the 24th at the same time.

It is important to clarify that Pol Fernandez will not be able to be in the first match due to suspension, while Mouth I would lose Equi Fernandez, Christian Medina, Leandro Brey and Kevin Zenon for a possible summons to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the National Team Argentina Sub 23.