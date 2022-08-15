In a clash of titans, Boca Juniors rescued a draw against Racing Club for the twelfth date of the Professional League at the Juan Domingo Perón Stadium. Xeneize tied 0-0 and thus managed to maintain the unbeaten record that it cost them so much to sustain in the last semester.
When it seemed impossible to have peaceful weeks again, Boca did not repeat the victory but secured a point against the Academy. Now, he must revalidate this unit and start the momentum -of the undefeated- to continue on the good path during the week.
On Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 p.m. you will receive Central Rosary at the J. Armando Stadium -better known as La Bombonera- for the fourteenth round of the Professional League.
After the draw against Racing, Boca was placed under River Plate’s ranking in the standings: they added 19 units and was 9 behind the leader Atlético Tucumán in nth place. Still, we know the Xeneize in the domestic contest; hegemonized this competition. Much remains to be done for the completion of the Second Phase. But the temper doesn’t change…
How far will Boca go in this Argentine soccer tournament?
