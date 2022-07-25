With goals from Pol Fernández, Marcos Rojo and Sebastián Villa, Boca Juniors defeated Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 for the tenth round of the Professional League. Hugo Ibarra’s team managed to change the football image and bring joy to the people Xeneize at La Bombonera.
When it seemed impossible to have peaceful weeks again, Boca returned to victory and will have more time to prepare for the next duel since there is no competition during the week.
On Sunday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m., he will visit Patronage of Parana at the Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium for the umpteenth date of the Professional League.
After the resounding fall in La Paternal and the recovery against Ricardo Zielinski’s tough team, Boca equaled River Plate’s ranking in the standings: sum 15 units and was 7 behind the leader Atlético Tucumán in nth place. Still, we know the Xeneize in the domestic contest; hegemonized this competition. Much remains to be done for the completion of the Second Phase. But the temper doesn’t change…
How far will Boca go in this Argentine soccer tournament?
#Boca #Juniors #play #Professional #League
Leave a Reply