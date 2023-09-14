‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, an anime based on the last arc of the manga ‘Bleach’, written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, is very close to reaching its end, which is why its story entered the most exciting moment it’s from the season. This put all his fans on the edge of their seats and wanting to know how the second part of the series starring Ichigo Kurosaki will end.

The anime reaches its chapter 10 and, below, we will tell you everything you need to know about its release date, schedule and more.

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 10, come out?

Episode 10 of the second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, which is directed byTomohisa Taguchiand the production ofStudio Pierrotwill be released onSaturday September 16, 2023.

The famous anime is in its final weeks, since it will have 13 chapters, which will be released every Saturday until September 30, the date on which there will be a special one-hour broadcast with the premiere of episodes 12 and 13, which will set the stage for part 3 of the series.

What time does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 10, come out?

The anime, which began airing on October 11, 2022, will premiere in Peru at 8.30am; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, ONLINE?

The new episode of the second installment of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’will premiere on the platformStar+in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

The season finale will be a one-hour special, which will have episodes 12 and 13. Photo: Pierrot

