'At the bottom there is room' ended its tenth season in December 2023 with unfinished scenes and the possible arrival of new characters. Despite the expectation generated, the new stage does not have an official date and this has aroused the curiosity of many fans. Likewise, the programs that are just being broadcast on open signal are 'Súper Ada' and 'Luz de Luna', with longer chapters, which makes the wait for season 11 of 'AFHS'.

'At the bottom there is room' returned in mid-February and March. However, doubt about the next arrival of this series is increasing, since there are two other programs on broadcast. Furthermore, the production of Maricarmen Marin It has 60 chapters.

When is the release date of 'At the bottom there is room'?

'Super Ada', the novel with Maricarmen Marin, is only in its 21st episode, but in total there are 60 episodes; In addition, its end date is Friday, April 5. Likewise, it is at 8:30 at night. An hour close to 'There is room at the bottom', so its release date is likely to be April 8. However, the other production on the air is 'Luz de Luna' by Michelle Alexander, which is currently broadcast and which would also be an obstacle for the premiere of 'AFHS'.

When did 'At the bottom there is room' season 10 end?

On Friday, December 22, 2023, season 10 of the iconic América Televisión series 'At the bottom there is room' It reached its conclusion with the broadcast of the final episode. In the final episode of the season, July Flores chose to forgive Cristóbal Montalbán after discovering that she had disguised herself as a patient to learn his true feelings. Her reconciliation was sealed with a kiss.

Which famous person entered 'At the bottom there is room' in season 10?

With an unexpected appearance, the renowned Peruvian singer Lucía de la Cruz joined the cast of 'At the bottom there is room' in the September 28 episode. The singer took on the role of Patty's aunt. Her surprise arrival left the audience America Television totally amazed.

Where can I see 'At the bottom there is room' live?

'At the bottom there is room' broadcasts its first seasons on América TV, in open signal. Also, there are the complete episodes in Youtube, on its official channel. The series that ended with an attack on Alessia and with an entire worried Montalbán family will continue with a new plot in this season, which could begin in the month of April.

'At the bottom there is room' could have the return of new actors. Photo: YouTube screenshot

